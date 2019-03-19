Memorial services for Thomas R. Copeland were held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville.

Thomas R. Copeland was born December 9, 1952 in Delhi, LA and passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Monroe.

Mr. Thomas was a veteran with the U.S. Marines. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marcell Copeland; sisters, Patsy Herrera and Betty Navarro; and his brother, Clyde Copeland.

Survivors include his children, David Copeland of Bossier City, Kerrie Taylor of Buras, and Ashley Modisette of Calhoun; special grandson, Ronnie West of Port Aransas, TX; numerous other grandchildren; sisters, Doris Herrera of Mexico and Brenda DelRio of Oak Ridge; brothers, Oscar Copeland of Maine and William Copeland of Grand Marais, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.