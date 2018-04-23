Funeral services for Thomas Lee Hendrix Sr., 77, of Mangham, were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald with Dr. Alan Miller, Bro. Brandon Penton, and Bro. Steve Sallis officiating.

Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Thomas was born January 22, 1941 in Mangham, LA and passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Mangham, LA.

Mr. Thomas was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archibald and an in active deacon of the church. He was owner of a commercial and residential plumbing business. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time at his fishing camp on Boeuf River and raising his cattle. Mr. Tom was a member of the 1956 Mangham High School State Football Championship team and was a loyal Dragon fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Jurd and Janie Hendrix; and brothers, Ellis Hendrix and Bobby Hendrix; sisters-in-law, Patsy Hendrix and Carolyn Hendrix; and brother-in-law, Will Henry Hastings.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joan Ann Hendrix of Mangham; daughter, Melinda Dawn Hendrix and fiancé, Mark Shiers of Rayville; son, Thomas Lee Hendrix, Jr. and wife, Rhonda of Alto; granddaughter, Dina Renee Hendrix of Alto; brothers, J.L. Hendrix and wife, Rose Mary, James “Imp” Hendrix, and Frank Hendrix and wife, Barbara all of Mangham; sister, Hattie Ann Hastings of Mangham; sister-in-law, Mina Hendrix; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were James Hendrix, Jr., Patrick Hendrix, Tim Hendrix, Marty Hendrix, Ernest Morris, and David Castleman.

Honorary pallbearers were Billy McCullough, Ernest Young, Tim Hill, Cricket Hill, Bubba Lane, and Ronald Nobles.

Memorials can be made to the Archibald First Baptist Church, Archibald, LA or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Monroe, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.