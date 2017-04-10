Memorial services for Thomas Foster Box, 80, of Rayville, were held at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Thomas was born October 7, 1936 and passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017 in Rayville, LA. He is preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Bessie Box; son, Jeff Box; grandson, Rowan Box; sisters, Louise Fortenberry, Maudelle Box, and Betty Jean Lewis; brothers, Alton Box, Raymond Box, and Walter Box; sister-in-law, Erika Box; and nephew, Ben Box.

Survivors include his wife 54 years, Mary Sally Box; son, Ryan Box and wife, Katie; grandchildren, Lillian Box, Brantley Box, Nikki Maxwell and husband, Garrett, Katie Thompson and husband, Quentin, and Payton; brothers, Jack Box and wife, Earlene and Lesley Box; sister, Caroline Pallaitte and husband, Earl; brother-in-law, Twain O’Briant and wife, Sherry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.