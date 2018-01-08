Thedford Butler Suggs Sr.

Services for Thedford “Ted” Butler Suggs Sr., 82, of Fayette, who died Monday, January 1, 2018 at his residence, were Thursday January 4, 2018 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Douglas Wright and the Rev. Ted Suggs, Jr. officiating.

A private family burial will be at Suggs Family Cemetery in Jefferson County, MS under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation was Wednesday at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Suggs was born October 3, 1935 in Delhi, LA, the son of William Carroll Butler Suggs and Florence Melviana Dunnahoe Suggs. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving for 12 years. He retired from Southern Natural Gas Pipeline. Mr. Suggs was a lifetime farmer and cattleman. He loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia L. Suggs, sister, Lexene Florence Rand, and two brothers, Vernon Suggs and Julian Suggs.

Survivors include three daughters: Theresa Suggs Beach and husband, Donald, of Natchez, Janice Suggs Carter and husband, Thomas, of Clinton, and Vicky Suggs Ratliff and husband, Michael, of Natchez; two sons: Thedford Suggs, Jr. and wife, Deidre, of Fayette, and Michael Suggs and wife, Lisa, of Meadville; 54 grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers: Neal Eugene Suggs of Austin, TX, Clifford Cleveland Suggs of Plaquemine, LA and Gary Wayne Suggs of Columbia, SC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins all across the United States.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs, Dr. Jack Rodriguez and staff, Deaconess Home Health and Misty Smith of Deaconess Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

