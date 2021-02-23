Suzette Silk, formerly of Rayville, passed from this life on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Suzette was born on September 11, 1953. She was 67. Suzette passed away peacefully in Attleboro, MA, with her family by her side.

For the last three years, Suzette lived in Norton, MA, with her sister Leigh Anne (Silk) Palin; brother-in-law, Rick; nephew, Jake; and niece, Julia. She enjoyed her time with the family and was especially fond of their dog, Georgia.

Suzette is the daughter of Allen and Melda Silk, formerly of Rayville.

She is survived by her sister, Leigh Anne Palin and husband, Rick, of Norton, MA; and her brother, Allen Bruce Silk, and wife, Ewella, of Greenville, MS.

Suzette loved life and loved people. She was a registered nurse, graduating from Northeast Louisiana University. She was respected and valued by many doctors (from Monroe to Shreveport) for her skilled nursing care and compassionate heart for all of her patients. She cared deeply for those she professionally served, especially war veterans.

A memorial service of remembrance for Suzette will be held in Rayville at a future date to be planned by her family. An announcement of the place and time will be publicized two weeks prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org or the Disabled Veterans Association at www.dav.org.