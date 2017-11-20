Funeral services for Susan L. Maxwell, 48, of Archibald, LA will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Rev. Troy Dennard officiating.

Burial will follow in Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Maxwell was born December 25, 1968 in Monroe, LA and passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Archibald, LA.

Mrs. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Terry Maxwell; maternal grandparents, Jeff Scott and Mary Harrell; paternal grandparents, Kirby and Susie Maxwell.

Survivors include her mother, Adene Maxwell of Archibald, LA; sisters, Kimberly Lain of Troy, NC, Lisa Maxwell of Archibald, LA; special pet babies, Molly Maxwell, Lucy Maxwell, Desi Maxwell; nieces and nephew; Shelby Cook and boyfriend, Joshua Mahmoodian of Monroe, LA, Alexis Cook Smith and husband, Travis of Jacksonville, NC, Coby Lain of SC; along with other extended family members.

