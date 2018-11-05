Sue Marie Weston

Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Weston, 91, of Mangham, were held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Mangham Baptist Church with the Rev. Rich Altman, Rev. Doyle Adams and the Rev. Richard Brooks officiating.

Interment followed in the Lone Cherry Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Mrs. Weston was born on February 11, 1927 and passed away on October 31, 2018. She was a faithful member of the Mangham Baptist Church. Mrs. Weston loved singing, gardening, and flowers. She always kept a perfect home, tending to her husband and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Lee Sandifer and Eddie Pittman Sandifer; and her nine brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Roy Weston; children, Martha Stapp and husband, Ardwayne; Roy Lynn Weston, and wife Cheryl and Larry Weston and wife, Pat; grandchildren Daryl Stapp and wife, Janet, Kim Stapp, Amy Allemond and husband, Dr. Jason Allemond, Lily Grace Weston, Casey Gray, Anna Pitts and husband, Tim, Allison Aultman, Caroline Harwell, Angelina Clavier and husband Jason; great grandchildren, Jenna Stapp, Colton Gillum and wife, Laura, Addison DeBlieux, Emma Allemond, Logan Allemond, Amelia Allemond, Eli Gray, Ada Pitts Chloe Pitts, Aiden Aultman, Cole Clavier, and Henzley Stuckey.

Pallbearers were Daryl Stapp, Dr. Jason Allemond, Logan Allemond, Eli Gray and Tim Pitts.

Vistation was Friday, November 2, 2018 at Mangham Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Mangham Baptist Church Building Fund.

