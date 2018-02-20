Funeral services for Shirley Ann Dobson Carr, 66, of Epps, were held Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Harmony Baptist Church, Delhi, with Bro. Russell Caldwell officiating.

Interment followed in the Epps Cemetery, Epps under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Carr was born January 20, 1952 in Delhi, LA and passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 in Epps, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Cecil Dobson; father-in-law, Howard Ray Carr; mother-in-law, L.E. Carr, and brother-in-law, Billy Ray Carr.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Carl Carr, Jr. of Epps; son, Jonathan Carr and wife, Heather of Delhi, daughter, Cathy Lingefelt and husband, Todd of Epps; grandchildren, Justin Lingefelt of West Monroe, Joni Hutchinson and husband, Brad of Epps, Taylor, Jay, and Camren of Delhi; great grandchildren, Weston Lingefelt, Lena Kate Lingefelt, and Chase Hutchinson; brothers, Lynn Dobson and wife, Joyce of Epps and Tommy Dobson and wife, Sarha of Epps; sister, Rose Williams of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Brad Lingefelt, Jerry Bell, Johnny Mickinney, Dylan Jones, Chris Mejias and John Hale.

Honorary pallbearers were Heath Williams and Cameron Seamans.

