Funeral services for Sherrell Kelley Gilley, 72, of Mangham, were held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Assembly of God, Mangham, with Bro. Mark Parker and Bro. David Mosley officiating.

Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Sherrell was born April 5, 1947 in Sulphur, in and passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Mangham after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Sherrell is preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Gilley; parents, Nolan and Zelphia Kelley; son, Nolan Vincent Gilley; and granddaughter, Courtney Gilley.

Survivors include her children, Charles Kelley Gilley and wife, April of Mangham and Brandy Gilley Parker and husband, Otis of Mangham; grandchildren, Michael Gilley, Matthew Gilley, Mitchell Parker, D.J. Parker, T.C. Parker, Kristan Gilley and fiancé, Colton Brown, Cody Parker and fiancée, Ashley Brossett, Brittany Bradley, Breanna Bradley, Lacy Foster and husband, Billy and Jessica Copeland; great grandchildren, Emma Gilley, Otis Foster, Maudie Foster, and Jacie Parker; brothers, Ricky Kelley and wife, Judy of Sulphur and Alvin Kelley and wife, Kathy of Wichita Falls, TX; her best friend, Nita George; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Michael Gilley, Matthew Gilley, D.J. Parker, T.C. Parker, Cody Parker, and Colton Brown.

Honorary pallbearer was her special grandson, Mitchell Parker.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Caring Hands Hospice and Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.