Sheri Harvey

A memorial service for Sheri “Frog” Harvey, 56, of Delhi, will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Warsaw Baptist Church in Crowville.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Boone.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Harvey of Delhi; sons, Caleb Davis of Delhi and James Harvey of Lafayette; daughters Whitney Harvey of Delhi and Brittany Craig and husband Doug of Delhi; sister, Cindy Davis of Delhi; mother, Ruthy Boone also of Delhi; and grandchildren, Faith Roy, Brayden Roy, Amber Lynn Roy, Branson Smitherman, and Braycen Smitherman. She is also survived by a host of friends and family.