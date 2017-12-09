On September 6, 2017, Shelton Talmadge Parker Jr., passed away at his home in Delhi dearly loved by his family after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer.

He was 62 years old and a longtime resident of Delhi.

Visitation was held on September 9, 2017 at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi. A memorial service followed in the chapel of the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers were the Board of Directors of Commercial Capital Bank. A private graveside service was held September 10, 2017 at Faith Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 17 for family and close friends.

His youngest grandson, Talmadge played a special song on his violin. Pallbearers were Avery, Austin, Talmadge, Payton and Ian.

He is survived, and will be deeply and forever missed, by many including his loving wife of 44 years Dorla Dupree Parker; sons Shelton Talmadge Parker, III (Rhonda) and Randy Edward Parker (Ginna); three grandchildren, Austin Edward Parker, Shelton “Talmadge” Parker, IV and Avery Lea Parker; three sisters, Beth Cumpton (Fred), Jane Marquis (Tim), Betty Bennett (Larry); numerous nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

Also left to cherish his loving memory is brother-in-law John “Butch” Dupree (Rhonda), a dear and special person Amanda Parker, and devoted employee and loyal friend for over 40 years Irving “Boe” Harris.

Shelton was born on October 6, 1954 in Rayville, Louisiana to the late Shelton Talmadge Parker, Sr. and the late Lessie Brown Parker. He grew up in the Nelson Bend Community and ran along the banks of the Boeuf River. He attended and graduated from Riverfield Academy in 1973 where he met and married his high school sweetheart Dorla Dupree.

Shelton owned and operated Parker’s Ditching Contractors, Inc. He began work in the oilfield with his beloved father, whom he learned his devout work ethic from, in 1972. He expanded the operation as his sons joined the business in the 1990’s. It is still one of the oldest oilfield services in the area. When his illness affected his ability to continue working, his oldest son Shelton Talmadge Parker, III took over the business and continues to run it today. His interest and knowledge spanned such a wide scope that he was involved in almost every major project in this area including projects in the Oil & Gas Industry, the development of Poverty Point Reservoir and the development of Black Bear Golf Course. He was an original member on the Board of Directors at Commercial Capital Bank and served until his death, a founding member of Poverty Point Bass Club, and a managing member of Settler’s Point Development Group. He also served his community for years as an Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff for Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department.

In his early years in life, Shelton had a deep interest in aviation which led him to become a licensed pilot. As he got older, his interest gravitated towards hunting & fishing. His love of fishing inspired him to open the Delhi Pro Bass Shop which he owned and operated for 10 years. He enjoyed participating in many fishing tournaments throughout the area. One of his greatest joys of all was spending time with his family and friends at 4P Ranch, his hunting ranch near Brady, Texas. Learning to hunt and the excitement of killing your first deer was a special bond that was made between “Big Daddy” and Austin that will be forever treasured.

His example inspired us to achieve more and gave us an awareness of who we are and who we might become. Because of his strong faith, he believed nothing was impossible with hard work, determination, and God by your side. Shelton embraced life and loved a challenge. He felt that he could do anything and there is no calculating the good which resulted from his labors. Shelton had a strong devotion to family, a strong sense of community and heritage of timeless values. He demonstrated the courage of his convictions. In this way, and in so many others, he will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or any church of your choice.

