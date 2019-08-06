Memorial services for Shawn Templeton, 38, of Rayville, were held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Rayville, Rayville, with Dr. Eddie Wren and Bro. Bubba Ezell officiating.

Shawn was born July 1, 1981 in Monroe and passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Rayville.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nora Jane Henson and Harold Murphy; and his paternal grandparents, Johnnie D. and George Wesley Templeton.

Survivors include his children, Dafney Elise Templeton; Michael Tristan Self; Jayden Rayne Templeton; ex-wife, Jennifer Stanley; parents, Rosemary Templeton and Vance Jones; Michael Templeton and wife Rachel; sister, Amanda Henson; Ashlyn Jones; brothers, James Templeton; Kody Templeton; Nicholas Templeton; step-brother, Jamie Davis; and three nieces and three nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.