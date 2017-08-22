Funeral services for Sharlie L. Thomas, 41, of Columbia, were held Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Woolen Lake House of Prayer, Columbia, with Rev. Jo Mills officiating.

Interment followed in the Woolen Lake Cemetery, Columbia, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Sharlie was born February 22, 1976 in Columbia, LA, and passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in New Orleans, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.