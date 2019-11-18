Funeral services for Sarita Nielsen, 78, of Monterey, will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Bro. John Rushing and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating.

Graveside service will follow at Faith Memorial Park Cemetery in Delhi, at 4 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Wednesday, August 20, 1941 in St. Joseph, and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Sarita was a great mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She thought the world of her only grandchild,

Whitney. Her life became even sweeter when Whitney gave her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Nielsen, Jr.; parents, Willard and Bessie Jones; and two brothers, Willard Jones, Jr. and Eugene Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Dee Dee Cooper and her husband Randy of Monterey; granddaughter. Whitney Hedrick and her husband David of Ferriday; four great-grandchildren- Reece Hedrick, Ella Grace Hedrick, Kaitlyn Hedrick, and Lauren Boudreaux and her husband Blake; great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Boudreaux; four siblings, Ruth Ratcliff of Walker, LA, Joye Denny and her husband Buck of Vidalia, LA, Melvin Jones & his wife Pat of Augusta, GA, and Cathy Metz & her husband Buddy of St. Francesville, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Blake Boudreaux, David Marchbanks, Dennis Anderson, Jesse Mathes, Steven Mathes and Tom Langlois.

Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Ratcliff, John Metz, Mel Jones and Phil Phillips.

The family received friends at Monterey First Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 , and Wednesday, November 20, 2019, until the service time.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to either Aiden’s Light - PO Box 401 Monterey, LA 71354 or Jimmy Swaggart Ministries - 8919 World Ministry Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.