Graveside services for Sarah A. Hamm, 81, of Rayville, were held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Keith Evans officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Sarah A. Hamm, 81, of Rayville, was born January 3, 1939 in Shreveport and passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in West Monroe.

Mrs. Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, Huey Lee Hamm, Sr.; son, Loyd Ray Hamm; son-in-law, John Heath; great grandson, Jaden Neathery; and granddaughter, Kristi Dumas.

Survivors include her children, Huey Hamm and wife, Dianne, Shirley Heath, Pat Monnin and husband, Gerald, Joe Hamm and wife, Lynn, Mary Hurd and husband, D.J., Greg Hamm and wife, Janis, and Jennie Weatherly and husband, Randy; daughter-in-law, Rene` Hamm; 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

