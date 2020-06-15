Samuel Philip Scurria, M.D., aged 84, died peacefully on June 5, 2020, in Delhi, Louisiana.

Dr. Sam was born in Tallulah, Louisiana, on November 21, 1935, to Nettie Veronica Dichiara and Philip Samuel Scurria, Sr.

After earning his degree from LSU Medical School in 1961, Dr. Sam completed his medical internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and then served as a Captain in the US Air Force in Shreveport and Lake Charles.

He then settled in Delhi, where he established a general medical practice that spanned 38 years and included surgery, ob-gyn, pediatrics, geriatrics, emergency care, and even house calls.

Dr. Sam took great satisfaction in his role as a rural physician and especially valued the relationships he formed with his patients, who returned his warmth and devotion. His care and concern for others led him to help found the RARC and then The Manger, a work center for the developmentally delayed.

Throughout his life, Dr. Sam combined his call to medicine with his love for Delhi by volunteering in numerous community activities, including organizing Emergency Preparedness drills, being a Board member of the Richland Parish Hospital, and serving for years as team doctor for the Delhi High School football team.

Married in 1958 to his high school sweetheart, Joyce Christine King, Dr. Sam became a proud father of four and earned the title “Pap” from his ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. But the love of his life was always his Joyce, who, in turn, was a faithful companion and helpmate in his every endeavor. Together, they loved traveling with their many friends, playing cards and other games, and fishing wherever the fish were biting, but especially at Dr. Sam’s favorite spot, Lake Bruin.

Always a generous and engaging host, Dr. Sam delighted in feeding and entertaining family and friends in his home. Certainly, his grandchildren lovingly remember their years as actors in the Annual Christmas Programs written, produced, and directed by Pap.

It is all but impossible to do justice to the variety of Dr. Sam’s interests or to his extraordinary talent and creativity. He was a sportsman, enjoying not only fishing but also hunting and golf. A founding member of Antique Cars in Delhi, he restored a 1928 Ford Model A and a 1941 Lincoln Zephyr, both of which made regular appearances in countless Homecoming and Stock Show parades. Over the years, he amassed an extensive arrowhead collection and was a member of the Gem and Mineral Club.

Dr. Sam was also a woodworker, designing furniture, wildlife carvings, wall hangings and birdhouses. He played the alto and tenor saxophones in the St. Joe Jazzers and the St. Joe Orchestra, as well as during worship services at Delhi Presbyterian Church, which he attended faithfully. An excellent painter, Dr. Sam was honored as the Featured LSMS Physician Artist, having two of his pieces published in the January 2008 edition of the Journal of the Louisiana State Medical Society. He had an astonishing repertoire of jokes and stories always at the ready, and his joy in telling them never faltered. All in all, Dr. Sam’s sense of humor, enthusiasm, and energy made him a memorable presence in every setting and a powerful influence on the many, many people whose lives he touched.

Dr. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Nettie and Philip Scurria, Sr., and is survived by his wife, Joyce; their children, Dr. Philip Louis Scurria (and Cindy), Catherine Anne Scurria Gough (and Steve), Dr. Mark Christopher Scurria (and DeAnn), Juliette Anne Scurria Blades (and Gene); brothers, Philip Samuel Scurria, Jr. (and Peggy) and Thomas Anthony Scurria (and Teresa); grandchildren Gregory Thomas Scurria (and Stephanie), Bryndi Blades Dixon (and Jonathon), Mary Clare Scurria, Stephanie Christine Gough, Stuart Daniel Scurria (and Ashley), Bradley Philip Scurria, Jacee Blades Allison (and Brandon), Victoria Catherine Gough, Kelly Ann Scurria, Maria Rosa Gough; great-grandchildren Layton Dixon, Caroline Scurria, Brody Dixon, Leo Scurria; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Scurria family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sam’s wonderful caregivers at Deerfield Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice, with a note of special appreciation to Vicki Drurey.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Manger, 119 Charter Street, Delhi, LA, 71232.