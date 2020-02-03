A memorial service celebrating the life of Sally Ann Sumlin Marchman Calvert, 81, of Delhi, Louisiana, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Delhi United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Lipe and Rev. Marshall Sevier officiating.

Sally was born on May 12, 1938, in Delhi and passed away February 1, 2020, at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She graduated from Delhi High School and attended Louisiana Tech University where she was Homecoming Queen. She was also Miss Stock Show, Cotton Festival Queen and a top ten finalist for Miss Louisiana. Her greatest love was her family and friends. Sally enjoyed playing bridge, taking trips to the Gulf Coast and hosting her family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and her parties were always the most fun. She was kind and loving to all especially her grandchildren. Everyone who knew Sally adored her.

She was a lifelong member of Delhi United Methodist Church and cooked and served many meals for Concern for Persons. She was also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Monroe. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Inez Sumlin and brother-in-law, Terry Bowles.

Sally is survived by her husband, William D. “Billy” Calvert; children, Madelyn Marchman Caldwell (Randy), David E. Marchman, Jr. (Sharon), Catherine Marchman, Marianna Marchman, and Keith Calvert (Monica); grandchildren, David Lee Marchman, Lauren Calvert Jumonville (Ross), Danielle Calvert, Michael Marchman and Charlotte Caldwell; siblings, George “Sonny” Sumlin (Darla) and Carol Sue Bowles; nieces & nephews, Kevin Sumlin (Jennifer), Paige Clark (Larry), Lynn LaCaze (Tray), Sean Sumlin, Katelyn Reynolds (Caleb) and Claire Sumlin; cousins Jim, Kayla, Doug, Dana, Lauren and Nancy Sevier, Charlie Risien and Jane Bliss-Birk.

Visitation will held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Fellowship Hall of Delhi United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Irene MacDowell, Dr. Corey Albritton, and the staff of Crossroads Hospice, Monica Odom D.O.N.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delhi United Methodist Church or the Cancer Foundation League in Monroe.