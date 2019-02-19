Sadie Jane Bailey

die Jane Bailey were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church south of Delhi with Bro. Russell Caldwell officiating.

Sadie was born on December 31, 1940 in New Orleans and died suddenly on February 15, 2019 at her residence near Rayville.

She was a retired teacher’s assistant with the Richland Parish School System and attended Harmony Baptist Church south of Delhi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Matthews and Eddie Thomas Holloway.

Sadie is survived by six children; Kim Conville and husband Randy of West Monroe, Bill Absher of Lake Charles, Tammy Barnes and husband Kevin of Cleburne, Texas, Monte Thomas of Austin, TX, Kathy Thomas of Waxahachie, TX and Frank Bailey and wife of Mangham; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by several very important special friends; Bruce McEacharn, Ann Breard and Joe & Linda Parker.

Any planned memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.