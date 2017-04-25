A celebration of the life of Ruth W. Green Richardson will take place at the Annex of St. Joseph Baptist Church in St. Joseph, LA, on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 2-4 p.m.

Mrs. Richardson was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Woodstock, VA, and passed away Jan. 23, 2017, in Rayville, LA, at the age of 92. Mrs. Richardson gave the ultimate gift of the donation of her body to medical research.

Mrs. Richardson was a long time resident of Lake Bruin and St. Joseph, LA, before moving to Pensacola, FL, and then to Rayville, LA. She was a retired Post Mistress of St. Joseph, LA.

Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her husbands, William L. Green Jr., and Frank D. Richardson.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children: Bill Green (Sandy), Suzanne Hales (Kenneth), and Ginger Green; her grandchildren: Abby Green Greer (Brad), Will Green (Melissa), Zoe Rayor, Frank Hales (Erica) Chris Hales (Sarah); her great grandchildren: Drew

Greer, Murphy Green, Tera Hales, Gauge Hales, Braelyn Hales, and Hunter Hales.

Mrs. Richardson’s family would like to invite all friends and relatives to come and share memories and stories of her life at this time.