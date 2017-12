Visitation for Rusty Kennedy, 59, of Rayville, was held Friday, December 15, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Kennedy was born February 18, 1958 in Monroe, LA and passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Alexandria, LA.

Rusty is preceded in death by his mother, Blanty Kennedy; father, D.C. Kennedy; son, Richard Newton.

Survivors include his children, Charlie Newton, Deirdre Howard and husband, Daniel, Amanda Price and husband, Dexter, and Jade Brakefield; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Thomas, Andy, Benjamyn, Mackenzie, and Phoebe; great grandson, Brayden; sisters, Shelia Hamm and husband, Pat, Sherri Holbrook, Sue Parker and husband, Terry, and Pam Nations and husband, Mike; brother, Jeff Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

