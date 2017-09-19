Funeral services for Roy M. Albert Sr., 69, of Delhi, were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Westside Baptist Church, Delhi, with Bro. Bill Styron officiating.

Interment followed in the Midway Cemetery, Epps, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Roy was born September 16, 1947 in Holly Ridge and passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Monroe.

Mr. Roy was a member of the Westside Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Todd Albert.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Faye Albert of Delhi; sons, Roy Albert Jr. and wife, Sabrina of Delhi and Michael Shane Albert of Holly Ridge; daughter, Jackie Chouccoli and husband, Heath of Holly Ridge; sister, Betty Mayhall of Rayville; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Justin Rockett, Kenny Maxwell, Robert Robbins, James Jones and Ricky Skipper.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.