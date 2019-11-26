Funeral services for Rose Marie Mitchell Neal Stokes, 88, of Rayville, were held Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Dr. Alan Miller and Bro. Charles Ellzey officiating.

Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Jena.

Mrs. Rose was born January 20, 1931 in Manifest, and passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Rayville.

Mrs. Rose was the middle child of seven children and she was the last survivor. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Russell Neal and Herman Stokes.

Survivors include her children, David Russell Neal of Rayville, D’Juana Neal Stewart and husband, Gene of Rayville, and Billy Neal and wife, Suzette of Emory, TX; grandchildren, Apryle Allen Mitchell of Rayville, Danielle Neal Tibbs of Rayville, Michelle Neal Taylor of Darlington, SC, Amanda Neal Herrington and husband, Joe of Shreveport, Angela Neal Hobgood, Amber Graham of Fort Worth, TX, and Ashley Neal Soto and husband, Migel of Fort Worth, TX; 14 great-grandchildren; and a special friend and singing companion, W. Reed Gorden.

Pallbearers were Greg Romero, Nicholas Romero, Timothy Branch, Tyler Wade, Robby Mitchell, and Chris Thomas.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Amy McKenzie, Stephanie Marshall, Nannie Clay, Randy Odis Griffin, Sherron Brown, and Carolyn Ellis.

The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.

