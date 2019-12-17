Roma Maxine Hampton was born March 6, 1937, in Rayville, Louisiana, to James Garland Traxler of Polkville, Mississippi, and Edna Lou Hutchinson of Okemah, Oklahoma.

She was reunited with her husband Richard, December 12, 2019, after her inability to overcome pulmonary failure.

“Mac”, as she was called by her family, lived in Rayville until they moved to Epps, Louisiana where she graduated High School. Maxine went on to attend college at Louisiana Tech University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Education.

After Maxine moved to Oklahoma City, she worked as a secretary for an oil company but found she enjoyed working for attorneys more challenging.

During her employment as a legal secretary working in a law firm, she met the love of her life, Richard D. Hampton. They were married on August 14, 1968, in Enid, Oklahoma, and were best friends for 46 years.

Throughout her life, Maxine enjoyed bowling, tennis, sewing, decorating, playing cards, and welcoming family and friends into her home.

She was involved in civic clubs, beauty pageants, PTA, and her church. She could be youthfully impatient and at the same time was a savvy businesswoman, loving mother and wife. Over the years her dedication to her husband was an integral part of his success as a lawyer. She loved her family and we will all miss her very much.

Maxine is survived by daughter, Shannon Hampton-Bassett and husband, Branden, and their son Richard of Oklahoma City; daughters, Nancy Drew of Nicoma Park, Oklahoma; and Kathryn Wadley and her husband, Tom of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Bryan Drew and wife Jennifer of Hamilton, Texas, their children, Ethan, Harrison, Jackson and Parker; Benjamin Drew and wife Shaunda, of McCloud, Oklahoma, and their children, Wade, Jessikah and Sihley; Matthew Drew, and wife Ashling of The Woodlands, Texas and their children Kendrick and Rianne; Sarah Backhus and husband Travis of Harrah, Oklahoma, and their children, Aubrey and Easton; Jill Wadley-Smith and husband Kendall of Oklahoma City. The family would also like to include Valeriya Smirnova and Demitry Smirnov of the home whom we have considered part of our family. Their love and support over the years for Richard and Maxine have been invaluable.

Services were held at were held Tuesday, December 17 at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, Oklahoma.

To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com