Roger Lee Bowen

Roger Bowen, 69, was born on August 16, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Esley and Lydia Alice Bowen; brother, Merle Bowen; sister, Lucille Hughes; sister, Mary Helen Crowe and brother, William Harold Bowen.

Survivors include his three children, Clay Bowen of Farmerville; Rachelle Bowen of Plano, TX, and Lydia Bowen of Plano, TX.; seven grandchildren; and several, nieces and nephews.