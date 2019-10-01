Funeral services for Robert Stanley Burgess, Sr., 81, of Tallulah, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home Chapel, in Rayville, with Rev. Jason Lupo officiating.

Interment will follow in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Robert was born May 22, 1938 in Alto and passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Monroe.

Mr. Robert was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church, in Tallulah.

He is preceded in death by his, daughter, Judy Wyatt; granddaughter, Brandy Wyatt; parents, Emil and Nellie Burgess; and sisters, Lorene Burgess and Mary Burgess.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jessie Ham Burgess of Tallulah, LA; children, Charles Ray Burgess of Tallulah, LA, Charlotte D. Burgess of Delhi, LA, Kimberly Anne Moore of Forest, LA, and Robert Burgess, Jr. of Tallulah, LA; seveb grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Emilia Linder and Joan Carr.

Pallbearers will bee Ronnie D. Garner, Jr., Joshua Craig Moore, Billy Wayne Moore, Jr., Joey Antley, Michael Arthur Linder and Jonathon Roller.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.