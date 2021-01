Graveside services for Robert Nathaniel O’Neal Jr., 60, of Rayville, were held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, with Bro. Waymon Swain and Bro. Buddy Frost officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Robert was born February 22, 1960 and passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.