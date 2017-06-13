Funeral services for Robert F. Burkett Sr., 91, of West Monroe, were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Dean Roy and Sis. Shirley Davidson officiating.

Interment followed in the Antioch Cemetery, Eros, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Robert was born May 15, 1926 in Monroe, and passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Rayville.

