Private memorial service for Rita Lee Sarha, 80 of Rayville will be at a later date.

Rita was born on December 7, 1936 in Rayville and passed from this life on September 6, 2017 in Monroe. She was a member of the Archibald Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents-Andy Marion Price, Sr. and Florence Mable Crider Price.

She is survived by her children-Robyn Sharbono and husband Keith of Nacogdoches, TX, Andy Sarha of Fritch, TX, and Rose Talbert of Bee Bayou, LA; five grandchildren-Brandon Sarha and wife Helen, April King and husband Shane, Elizabeth Borgstedt and husband Matt, Austin Sharbono, and Britney Talbert; four great grandchildren-Layla Sarha, Ava Claire King, Zander King, and Jackson Teck Sarha; two sisters-Pauline Wilkinson of Dallas, TX and Erline Shoemaker of Ruston, LA; and numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Herbert Hayes Hero’s Fund.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.