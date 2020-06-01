Richard Perry Brown

Private family graveside service for Richard “Dick” Perry Brown were held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham with Brother Wayne Ray officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Dick was born March 7,1928 in Alexandria, LA. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Gray Brown, mother Eunice Perry Brown, and stepmother Erma Lee Mitchell Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathryn “Kittye” Pardue Brown; daughters Leah Williams and husband Joel, Stacey Noble and husband Charlie; grandchildren Claudia Williams, Ali Huff and husband Gene, Lauren Dupont and husband Josh, Erin Cantu and husband Logan; great grandchildren Breanna McKnight, Gracie McKnight, and Charles Lucas Dupont; and brother Ronnie Brown and wife Betsy. He attended Union United Methodist Church.

Dick served in the U.S. Navy right after World War II. After graduating from Louisiana Tech in Accounting, Dick worked in Venezuela for Standard Oil. He then returned home and married the love of his life Kittye Pardue in 1955. He was an accountant for Olinkraft/Manville for 30 years and then retired and became a part-time cattle rancher.

He loved his wife’s good cooking and family time, especially at Lake Bruin, where he enjoyed fishing and driving the ski boat. He was known as “Papa” by all his grands and greats.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather—always checking tires, treating everyone to lunch, and attending every sporting event until he wasn’t able.

He will be missed greatly, but his family will treasure all the wonderful memories.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx and Dr. Patrick Smith for their kindness and compassion during his illness.