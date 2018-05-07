Funeral services for Richard Lorenz Sasser, 61, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Richard Henderson officiating.

Interment followed in the Newton Cemetery, Delhi, LA.

Richard was born September 30, 1956 in Rayville, LA and passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Winnsboro, LA after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Sasser, Jr.; aunts, Mary Goux and Teresa Schexnyder; and his uncle and aunt, Wiley and Shirley Corley.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Jackie Sasser of Rayville; God Child, Tammy Thomas and husband, Jason of Farmerville; God Grandchild, Katlin Myers of Farmerville; mother, Helen Sasser of West Monroe; siblings, John W. Sasser, III and wife, Dianne of Plaquemine, LA, Tuleta Sasser of Rayville, and Chris Sasser and wife, Melanie of West Monroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jason Martin, Christopher Sasser, Tommy Cantin, Brad Camp, Mark Middleton, Tate Tassin, Aiden Martin, and Skeeter Wilks.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ernest “Buddy” Greer, David Griffin, and Cory Griffin.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.