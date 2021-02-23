Richard Hugh Wilson, 77, of Delhi, passed away in his sleep Thursday, February 11, 2021.

He was born September 15, 1943 in St. Joseph to Dorothy Ellen Waggoner and Oscar Richard Wilson Jr.

Richard was an avid bowler and thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a card player and enjoyed a good game of dominos with his brothers-in-law.

Richard was a retired saw filer from W.E. Parks Lumber Company in Newellton and Anderson-Tully Saw Mill in Vicksburg, Miss. Richard worked as a dealer at Rainbow Casino and Diamond Jacks Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi, retiring after several years of dealing. Richard also retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ellen Waggoner Ramsey; father, Oscar Richard Wilson Jr.; grandmother, Irena “Tom” Brewer Waggoner; and grandfather, Walter Hugh Waggoner.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Ann Perry Wilson of Delhi; son, James Richard Wilson (Emanuel Bixler V) of Vicksburg, Miss.; and friend, Regina Perrotto of Vicksburg, Miss.

No services are planned for Richard at this time. A small family graveside service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name.