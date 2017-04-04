Funeral services for Richard David Collins, 63, of Rayville, were held Friday, March 31, 2017 at Brown-Holley Chapel in Rayville with Bro. Milton McManus officiating.

Richard, a beloved father, grandfather and friend joined our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. He was born on December 4, 1953 to Thomas and Evelyn Collins. At the age of 19, he joined the United States Army. He served as track vehicle mechanic for the 7th Combat Equipment Group, Europe from 1972-1975. Upon returning from the service, he worked at various cotton farms. He then spent a few years farming for himself. Later, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Delta Ridge Implement.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, and fishing.

Richard was a lifetime resident of Richland Parish, where he raised his three children, Beverly, Thomas, and Katie. He enjoyed spending time with both his children and grandchildren. He considered his grandchildren to be one of his greatest achievements in life.

He is survived by his children, Beverly Collins of West Monroe, Thomas Collins of Seabrook, TX, and Katie Wooley and husband, Ryan of Metairie, LA; grandchildren Nora Wooley and Margo Wooley, both of Metairie, LA; sister, Liz Morris and husband, Kevin of Longview, TX; brothers Billy Collins of Rayville and Mike Collins of Rayville; life partner and her daughter, Christy Johnson and Holly Johnson of Rayville and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn Collins; sister Patty Warren and brothers, Thomas “Jr” Collins and Roy Collins.

Honorary pallbearers were Donald Weed, Terry “Cuz” Copeland, Chuck Clack, Tim Stokes, Pete Melancon and Tommy Lord.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choosing.

