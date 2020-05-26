Rhoda Corbin

Rhoda “Charlotte” Corbin passed away at her daughter’s residence in Benton, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at age 72.

Charlotte was born in Monroe, LA on December 14, 1947 to parents John and Pauline Crosser.

Charlotte was a dedicated mother and housewife. She was married for 52 years to the love of her life David Ray Corbin, till his passing on March 30, 2020. Together they had two children, Jeffrey and Paula.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, David Ray Corbin. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffrey David Corbin and wife, Debbie, and Paula Corbin Prichard and husband, Paul; grandson, John David Corbin and wife Sharee; granddaughter, Payton Prichard; great- grandson, Jensen David Corbin; and bonus grandchildren, Jenny, Carlos, and Miguel.

The family will hold a memorial for both Charlotte and husband David, at a later date.