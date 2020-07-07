Rev. Cage McLemore

Reverend Cage “Mack” McLemore of Farmerville, son of the late Cage McLemore and Ellen Gathright, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 94.

For those wishing to pay their respects, visitation was open to the public on July 5, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville. Due to the risks of COVID-19, burial followed for immediate family at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in Simsboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mack was born on June 1, 1926, at home in Rayville, La. As a young man, he served as a U.S. Army Paratrooper. Mack earned a double degree from L.S.U. in Accounting and Business Administration, and later would go on to earn another degree from Melodyland School of Theology. He worked as an accountant at Tenneco Oil and then became a hospital administrator in Delhi, Rayville, and Many, La. from 1966~1978. Mack eventually rose to become President of the Louisiana Hospital Association. However, he gave up his career when he was called into ministry in 1978. He pastored at 18 churches in the Louisiana district over a span of 29 years.

Mack was blessed in marriage to his wife of 54 years, Nell McLemore. Together they raised a family of three children. Mack’s greatest happiness came from spending time with his family. He also found joy in tennis, golf, and working in the woods.

Preceding Mack in death were his parents, Cage McLemore and Ellen Gathright; his four sisters, Lucille, Cecil, Mildred, and Neva; two brothers, Paul and Claude; and son-in-law, Robert Jeffrey Elliott.

Mack is survived by his wife, Wilma Nell McLemore; daughter, Barbara Baertschi and husband, Martin; daughter, Lydia Albritton and husband, Dallas; son, Myles McLemore and wife Debbie. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Colin Nurmi (Josh), Adrian McNally (Xander), Daisy McLemore, Mikey McLemore, Corey Elliott, Austin Murphy, Amber Elliott, David Elliott-Albritton and Gavin Albritton. Mack is survived by three great-grandchildren, Connor Nurmi, Ethan Nurmi, and Emma Claire Elliott. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives who will miss him immensely.

Pallbearers were Dallas Albritton, David Albritton, Gavin Albritton and Pat Scallan.

Online memorials may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com.