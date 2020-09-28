Funeral services for Randy Michael Vallot, 59, of Rayville, were held Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church, 2510 Loop Rd, Winnsboro, with Rev. Keith Adcock and Rev. Caleb Wheeler officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Randy was born February 3, 1961 in Lafayette and passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Shreveport.

