Quinn DelRio

Funeral services for Quinn “Q.T.” DelRio, 84, of Start, were held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Start Baptist Church, Start, with Bro. Johnny Pat Cox officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Quinn was born December 9, 1935 in Kilbourne and passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in West Monroe.

Mr. Quinn was a veteran with the U.S. Navy. Mr. Quinn is preceded in death by his parents, David DelRio and Ovilla Bolin; and his brothers, Gene Arden DelRio, Frisco Eddie DelRio, and Don DelRio.

Survivors include his wife 61 years, Rosie DelRio of Start; son, Samuel David DelRio and wife, Misti; grandchildren, Alissa DelRio and Kelsey DelRio; his brothers, Johnny Barbo and Larry DelRio; his sister, Teresa Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Johnny Barbo, Jay Spillers, Harold Telano, Casey Richardson and Todd Telano.

Visitation was Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Start Baptist Church, Start.

