Funeral services for Phyllis L. Jones, 67, of Rayville, were held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Rayville, with Bro. James Doughty, Bro. Charles Germany, Dr. Eddie Wren, Bro. David Doughty and Marla Hopkins officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Phyllis was born May 18, 1950 in Delhi, LA and passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in Rayville, LA after a brief illness.

Mrs. Phyllis worked in the banking industry for almost 40 years. Music was Mrs. Phyllis’s Life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ruby Coleman.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Will Ed Jones, Sr.; son, Will Jones, Jr.; daughter, Marla Hopkins and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Will Jones, III and Baylee, Lindsay Jones, Foster Jones, Logan McNamee, and Sarah Elizabeth McLendon and husband, Kevin; great grandchildren, Ward Ellington Jones, Wren Sherwood Jones, Christian Ryan McLendon, Blakely Elizabeth McLendon, and La Lay Reece McLendon; sisters, Glynis Coleman and Teresia Beysselance; brother, Kenneth Roy Coleman and wife, Lori Beth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members, and friends.

Pallbearers were Melton Brady, David Davis, Gordon Davis, Jr., Tony Haynes, Michael Jones, Mike Swinney and Jack Walker.

Honorary pallbearers were Gregg Bennett, David Radar, Henry Rice and Rayland Trisler.

