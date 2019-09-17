Funeral services for Peggy Carolyn Rawles, 77, of Rayville, were held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the First United Pentecostal Church, Rayville, with Bro. Dan Stansbury officiating.

Interment followed in the Providence Memorial Cemetery, Tallulah, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Peggy Carolyn Rawles was born October 12, 1941 in Plum Grove and went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Delhi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Maybelle and Carl Griffin; her sister, Reba Riniker; her nephew, Edward Machen and her son, Bobby Ray Rawles Jr. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Rawles Sr.; her two daughters, Carla and Leanne; and grandchildren, Brandon, Cherie, Caroline, and Cole.

If something needed to be done, she knew exactly how to do it and she was quick to share her wisdom. She was the best and most loving wife, mother, and grandmother and family could have. She showed her love for her family, and especially her grandchildren, through her inexhaustible care and love. Peggy’s beauty, talent, leadership, humor, and grace will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Peggy was a selfless and tireless worker for the Lord and always put the needs of others before herself. Over her lifetime she worshipped the Lord through music, teaching Sunday School, leading the youth and writing and directing dramas. Peggy was a gifted horticulturist, landscaper and antebellum landscape designer. She often offered her gifts and services for free to her neighbors, community, and church.

Peggy’s life is exemplified by one of her favorite passages, Psalm 121

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.

My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.

He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.

Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.

The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.

The sun shall not smite thee by day, nor the moon by night.

The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.

The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.

Pallbearers were Colby Howell, William Payton, Brandon Tanner, Cole Ezell and Lane Jarvis.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.