Memorial services for Paul Noel Bricker Sr., 76, of Start, were held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Boeuf River Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Dennis Harrington officiating.

Mr. Bricker was born December 28, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI and passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Start.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.