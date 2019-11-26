Funeral services for Paul E. Hamm, 79, of Rayville, were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Rayville First Assembly of God, Rayville, with Bro. Michael Jackson officiating.

Interment followed in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Paul was born July 3, 1940 in Rayville, was born and passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Rayville.

Mr. Paul is preceded in death by his sons, Gary Wayne Hamm, Kelvin Hamm, and Lawrence “Larry” Hamm; his parents, Lee and Mae Hamm; and his three brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife, 48 years, Gale Hamm of Rayville; sons, David Hamm of west Monroe, Paul Hamm and wife, Shelley of Gentry, AR, and Landel “Del” Hamm and wife, Sheila of Rayville; grandchildren, Kristina Hamm, Richard Hamm and wife, Brittany, Kacee Hamm and Bobby Putman, Harley Hamm, Caroline Hamm, Hayden Hamm, Rita Hamm, and Jacob Hamm; great grandchildren, Halleigh Munholland, Raelin Hamm, and Cooper Putman; five brothers and two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Curl, Chad Callender, John Garner, Lawrence Watt, Leon Hamm and Harley Hamm.

