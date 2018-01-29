Funeral service for Mr. Paul Clay, 83, of Winnsboro, LA, will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with Rev. Melvin Reagan officiating and burial will follow in McKnight Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.

Mr. Clay was retired from Martin Brothers Inc, a VFW member, who also loved wood working and gardening. He was born on December 23, 1934 in Rayville, LA to the union of Henry Grady Clay and Mattie May Stamps Clay, and passed from this life on January 27, 2018, in Winnsboro, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Mattie May Clay; wife, Bettie Jo Clay; brothers, Frank Clay, Henry Clay, William Clay; and his twin sister, Pauline Clay.

He is survived by his daughters, Paula Sue Clay of Monroe, Karen Clay Brodnax and husband Bruce of Bastrop, Diane Graves and husband John of Bastrop, Diana Clay of Winnsboro, and Anna Hatfield of Start; grandchildren, Dakota Clay, Clay McClelland, Christopher Garcia, Brandon Garcia, Heather Montano and husband Frank, Kriste Bryan and husband Shayne, Floyd Scarborough IV, and Joshua Graves and wife Jamie; and great grandchildren, Hunter Benette, John Scarborough, Jaylah Graves, Jayden Graves, Jaycee Graves, and Dylan Bryan.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Brodnax, Chad Wallace, Christopher Garcia, Shane Webb, Dakota Clay and John Graves.

Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers from Martin Brothers.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.