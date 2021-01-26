Funeral services for Patsy Gammill Roberts, 77, of Rayville, were held Monday, January 25, 2021, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Charles Ellzey officiating.

Interment followed in Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home.

Patsy Elaine Gammill Roberts was born on April 26, 1943 in Richland Parish. She departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Rayville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Leon Gammill and Bernice Hardy Gammill; sister, Helen Gammill Murray; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Mack Murray.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 and half years, Glynn David Roberts of Rayville; son, Gregory David Roberts of Abilene, TX; granddaughter, Lexi Roberts Adcox (Austin) of Rayville; grandson, Garrett David Roberts of Rayville; brother, Tommy Gammill (Micki) of Long Beach, MS; uncles, Marvin Lilburn Gammill of Niceville, FL, and Billy Ray Gammill (Roz) of Monroe. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patsy graduated from ULM with a degree in elementary education. She taught school, mostly the second grade, for about 37 years, with the last 24 at Riverfield Academy in Rayville. She had the pleasure of teaching her son in the second grade, her granddaughter in kindergarten and her grandson at home in preparation for pre-K.

Patsy was called “Patty Pat” by Lexi and Garrett. When she taught Lexi, and when she read to Lexi and Garrett’s classes at school, the students called her “Mrs. Patty Pat.” In due course the faculty, staff and students affectionately called her “Patty Pat” or “Mrs. Patty Pat.” That was comforting to her, and it would always bring a smile to her face.

Patsy was truly a good teacher, she loved to teach, she loved each of her students and was loved by each student. Patsy was a member of the Beta Iota Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women educators. She served in various capacities including that of president of the local chapter.

Patsy was a Christian lady. She surrendered her life to Christ when she was nine years old and has faithfully served him throughout the years. The way she lived her life bears ample evidence of her relationship with God. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Patsy dearly loved her family. Nothing pleased her more than enjoying fellowship with family and friends. She was perfectly content when all was well with others. She felt the need to protect, provide for, and make her family happy. This was a calling from God, which He adequately prepared her for, and which she enjoyed fulfilling.

Pallbearers were John Murray, Patrick Murray, Jason Bailes, Kirby Hendrix, Johnnie Townsend, Matt Philly and Alan Curry.

Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Gammill, Lilburn Gammill, Billy Ray Gammill, Bob Adams, Ken Nix and Leo Coleman.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Dr. Latrice Roberts, Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx, Richardson Medical Center and staff, Serenity Home Health and Kim Preddy Coleman and Caring Hands for their excellent loving medical care given to Patsy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider Woodlawn Baptist Church, 306 Oak Street, Rayville, LA. 71269, or Riverfield Academy, 115 Riverfield Drive, Rayville, LA. 71269.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.