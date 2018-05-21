Funeral services for Pamela Jo Grantham, 60, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville with Bro. Raymond Perrin and Bro. Chris Crawford officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Pam was born August 15, 1957 in Rayville, LA and passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Melton Grantham; and an infant child. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed singing and going fishing.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann Marie Clack and husband, Ryan of Rayville, LA; grandchildren, Alexa, Jace, and Finn Clack all of Rayville, LA; siblings, Lavon Grantham and wife, Jenny of Rayville, LA, Steve Grantham and wife, Susan of Bastrop, LA, Kaye Fryer and husband, Milford of Kilbourne, LA, Yvonne Ducey and husband, Greg of Zachary, LA, Ronnie Grantham and wife, Lisa of Farmerville, LA, and Greg Grantham and wife, Pam of Owasso, OK; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Mike Grantham, Brandon Fryer, Scott Grantham, Carson Grantham, Josh Grantham, and Lee Rogers.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville, LA.

