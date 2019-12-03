Ozzie Reddick

Funeral services for Ozie “Buddy” Reddick, 76, of Rayville, were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Troy Dennard officiating.

Interment followed in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Buddy was born May 17, 1943 in Rayville and passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Monroe.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Debra D. Reddick; son, Jeffrey Keith Reddick; parents, Benjamin and Versie Reddick; and sister, Mary Evelyn Reddick Playford.

Mr. Buddy survivors include his wife of 37 years, Shirley Reddick of Rayville, LA; children, Terry Reddick of Monroe, LA, Judy Johnson of Winnsboro, LA, Scott Johnson of Rayville, LA, and Kelly Walton and husband, Todd of Farmerville, LA; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Cecil Reddick and wife, Faye of Start, LA, Michael Reddick and wife, Rose of Start, LA, Mitchell Reddick and wife, Dianne of Start, LA, Richard Reddick and wife, Betty of Mangham, LA and Ben Reddick and wife, Christian of Mangham, LA; sisters, Cora Hebert and husband, Reggie of Start, LA and Lora Ann Sullivan and husband, Mike of Start, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.