Graveside services for Otha Bobby Hammett, 84, of Rayville were Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery.

Burial was in the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mr. Bobby was born on January 14, 1933 in Rayville and passed from this life on October 11, 2017 in Monroe.

He was a member of Kingdom Hall in Delhi, loved to cruise Ouachita River with his houseboat, avid fisherman, hunter, loved boat racing, loved his family and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents-Otha Biggs and Gladys Nethery Hammett and sister-Marilyn Rose Butler.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years-Lillian O’Neal Hammett of Rayville; three sons-David O’Neal Hammett and wife Wanda of Rayville, Otha Bobby Hammett, JR. and wife Tabby B. Hewitt of Rayville, and Zachery Hammett of Rayville; daughter-Mia Ptlomey Mears and husband Jercey of Monroe; four grandchildren-Austin Mears, Nathan Mears, Preston Mears, and Matthew O’Neal Hammett of Rayville; and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Austin Mears, Brandon Mulhern, Nathan Mears, Edward Shoemaker, Mike Shoemaker and Clay Roark.

Visitation was Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.