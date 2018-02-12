Services for Mr. Orville L. Lewis, 85 of Rayville, were Monday, February 12, 2018 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, with Rev. Troy Dennard officiating.

Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mr. Lewis loved fishing, gardening, picking pecans, spending time in the outdoors, and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joye Lewis and parents; John and Ora Odem Lewis.

Survivors include three daughters; Brenda Pittington of Rayville, Teresa Warf of Franklin, TN, and Judy Smith of Heritage, TN, son, Curtis Lewis of Rayville, one sister, Johnnie Ferguson of Austin, TX, five grandchildren; Brandon Malone, Lindsey Lewis, Kayley Steele, Amber Whatley, and Amanda Lewis and five great-grandchildren; Alarie Browning, Caleb Browning, Kellan Steele, Pistol Steele, and Rhett Whatley.

