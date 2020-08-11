Funeral services for Opal Pauline Jones, 84, of Rayville, were held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Richland United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Ricky Long and Bro. Dewayne Whittington officiating.

Interment followed in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Opal was born June 1, 1936 in Telephone, TX and passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

Mrs. Opal was a member of the Richland United Pentecostal Church. She loved fishing, working in her flower garden, quilting, and doing needlework. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Jones; three brothers and 1-sister.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Pauline Stewart of Holly Ridge; sons, Clyde M. Jones of Montgomery, TX and Thomas “Duke” Jones and wife, Donna of Holly Ridge; grandchildren, Clyde M. Jones, II, Cole Jones, Nic Jones and wife, Georgia, Logan Stewart and wife, Katie, Landon Stewart and wife, Heather, Lauren Little and husband, Matt; great grandchildren, Clyde Evan Matthew Jones, III, Jace Matthew Stewart, Harper Jane Stewart, Piper Grace Stewart; sisters-in-law, Mary Merriweather, Mamie Gaston, Mary Jones

Pallbearers were Logan Stewart, Landon Stewart, Nic Jones, Cole Jones, Ricky Goodman, Clyde Jones II and Matt Little.

Visitation was Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

