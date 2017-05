Services for Opal Kim Reinninger, 55, of Rayville, were held Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Kim was born June 21, 1961 in Pineville and passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Rayville.

To leave condolences for the family go online to www.brownholleyfuneralhomes.com