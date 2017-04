Odessa M. Pierre, 69, a resident of Rayville, and a homemaker, died April 11, 2017.

Services are Friday, April 21, 2017, at 11 a.m at the Pilgrim Rest #2 Baptist Church in Rayville.

Visitation will be on Thursday April 20, 2017 at 6-7 p.m. at the Tennant Funeral Home Chapel of Rayville.

Burial will be at the Royal Blue Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.