Funeral services for Nolan J. Hartman Sr., 81, of Rayville, were held at 2 p.m, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Joel Parker and Bro. Carlos Mann officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Nolan was born August 21, 1936 in Lockport, LA and passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 in Rayville, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Hartman; parents, George and Aline Hartman; sisters, Elma Griffin, Velma Burke, and Elizabeth Elliott; and brother, Woodrow Hartman.

Survivors include his children, Hazel Eubanks and husband Donnie; Sandy Evans and husband, Mike; Angela Hartley and boyfriend, Jimmy Dew; Joey Hartman and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Anita Traxler and husband, Michael; Brandy Parker and husband, T.J.; Britt Eubanks and girlfriend, Aurora Miley; Christina Lawson and husband, Bradley; Chelsea Hartman; and George Taylor Hartman; 7-great grandchildren; and siblings, Eulah Blank; George Hartman; Roy Hartman; and Ray Hartman.

Pallbearers were Len Spencer, T.J. Parker, Michael Traxler, James Parker, Jr., Billy Boren, and Curtis Ross. Honorary pallbearers were James Toney, Mike Evans, Donnie Eubanks and Britt Eubanks

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Kyle Bruynincks, staff of Mangham Affinity Health Group, Dr. Michael Proctor, Dr. Leslie Oglesby, staff of Richardson Medical Center, and Family Life Home Health of Winnsboro.

